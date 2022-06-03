Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 686,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,919. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
