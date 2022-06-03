Centrifuge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240,387.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $84.13 million and $240,387.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.01102150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00408525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

