Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 114 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,736,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.57. 11,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,798. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28.

