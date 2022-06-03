Certified Advisory Corp Buys 324 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.64 and its 200 day moving average is $353.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.