Certified Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,202,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $226.12. 19,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,480. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.78 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.42 and a 200-day moving average of $245.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.