Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 78,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,296. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

