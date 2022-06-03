Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,123. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

