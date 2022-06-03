Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.59. 10,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,576. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.98 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

