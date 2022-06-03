Certified Advisory Corp Sells 78 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.94. The stock has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.58.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

