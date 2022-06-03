Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,760 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

