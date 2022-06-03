Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Boeing were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356,448. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $256.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

