Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 320,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,518,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 205,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.