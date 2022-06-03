Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,792 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.28. 686,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,404,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

