Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 10,978 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.40. 558,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,400,508. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

