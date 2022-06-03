Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,387 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,621 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

