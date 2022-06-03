Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWF stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.05. 80,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.09 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

