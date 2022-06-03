Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $957,000.

IWD traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 71,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,032. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.79 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

