ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

