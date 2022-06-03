Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $95,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $493.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.61 and its 200-day moving average is $575.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $683.86.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.