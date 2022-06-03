ChatCoin Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $617,729.55 and $130,352.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,675.69 or 0.99924528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

