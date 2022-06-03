Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,304,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. The company has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $180.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.