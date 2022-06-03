Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 181.11% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Chewy stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chewy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
