Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 181.11% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Chewy stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chewy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.