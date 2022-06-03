Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1,259.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.81. 24,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

