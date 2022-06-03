Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580,532 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

