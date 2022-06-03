Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.2% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,490,947. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

