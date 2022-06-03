Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.22. 34,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,164. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $313.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

