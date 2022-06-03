China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 98,484 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI Get Rating ) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

