Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.77

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.77 and traded as low as $11.45. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 585 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70.
Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCBC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chino Commercial Bancorp (CCBC)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.