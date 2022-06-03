Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.77

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.77 and traded as low as $11.45. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 585 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

