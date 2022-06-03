Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,871 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

FPE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 14,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,588. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

