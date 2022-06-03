Chou Associates Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chou Associates Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.5% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637,012. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
