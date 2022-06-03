Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 274,364 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,364 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,544,000 after buying an additional 2,744,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,736. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

