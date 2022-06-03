Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 29,822 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

