Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

UNH traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $488.07. 22,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.85 and a 200-day moving average of $487.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.