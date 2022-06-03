Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $5,693,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,592,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. 27,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

