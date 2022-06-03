Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $12.69 Million Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 355,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

JNPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 19,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,306 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

