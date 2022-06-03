Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $8.48 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,158,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $36,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 562,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,305. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.