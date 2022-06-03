Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 480,698 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 967.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,698 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up approximately 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,256,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 80.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,746,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 268,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,629. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

