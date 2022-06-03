Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,902,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,167,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,776. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73.

