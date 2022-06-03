Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 591.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 532,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,299,936. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,510. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

