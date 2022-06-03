Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 101,777 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

