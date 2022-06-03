Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.