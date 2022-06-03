Circle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.58.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.34. 45,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

