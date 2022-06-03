Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Progyny by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 99,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Progyny by 48.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Progyny by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $4,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,736 shares of company stock worth $7,032,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,864. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

