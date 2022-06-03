Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,103 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.84. 26,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day moving average of $223.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

