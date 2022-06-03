Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182,512. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

