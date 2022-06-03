Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05). Approximately 1,564,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,263,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.40 ($1.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market cap of £507.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Peter Baxter purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($37,639.17).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

