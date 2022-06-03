Claremont Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,322,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $780,000.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. 153,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

