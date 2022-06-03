Claremont Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 350 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Chevron accounts for 0.2% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $8,248,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.53. 59,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $180.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

