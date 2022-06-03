Claremont Financial Group Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $24,243,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,201. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.14 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

