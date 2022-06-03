Claremont Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $53.44. 260,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,104,604. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $299.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

